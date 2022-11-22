Infosys to digitise and automate processes at Envision AESC's EV battery manufacturing plants

Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with Envision AESC, to develop a cloud-based platform to digitise and automate manual processes at the latter’s electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plants.

In a statement to the BSE on November 22, the software giant said the “modular and extensible” cloud-based platform will “digitise key processes that require a high level of human intervention”.

“In the long-term it aims to improve productivity, enhance end-to-end visibility, and simplify quality monitoring through data-driven reporting and analytics tools,” it added.

The new platform leverages AWS Cloud components of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive VP and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys in the statement noted that as e-mobility transforms the automotive space, a strong digital core “is a business imperative”. “We believe that our co-innovation efforts will catalyse the development of next-generation EV batteries from a sustainability and circularity standpoint,” Singh added.

Brian Sullivan, Executive VP of Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain at Envision AESC also noted that advancements in battery technology will propel the EV revolution; adding that a robust digital foundation would accelerate the speed and scale of innovation.

“We are confident that Infosys, with their trusted cloud technologies and deep expertise in the automotive industry, will help us continue on our journey towards achieving our transformation goals," Sullivan added. Envision AESC is a battery technology company headquartered in Japan. It has produced batteries for more than 650,000 electric vehicles in 44 countries, achieving a record of 'zero critical battery malfunction.'

Moneycontrol News

