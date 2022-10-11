Infosys says President Ravi Kumar S resigns

IT services major Infosys on October 11 informed the stock exchanges that Ravi Kumar S has resigned as President of the company effective today.

"The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S. for his contributions to the company,"Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

In his role as President, Ravi Kumar S led the Infosys Global Services Organization across all industry segments.

He drove digital transformation, consulting, traditional technology, engineering, data and analytics, cloud and infra services.

In 2017, he had been appointed as the Deputy COO of the company and was widely tipped to be the company's COO, but Infosys later did away with the post of the COO late last year following incumbent UB Pravin Rao's retirement.

At the time, Ravi Kumar was given charge of immigration, cyber security, procurement and the India Business Unit.

He joined Infosys in 2002, and started his career as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center.

During his tenure at Infosys, he was previously Group Head for the Insurance, Healthcare, and Cards & Payments unit, oversaw Infosys Business Process Management, and oversaw Infosys' business in Latin America, Japan and China, among other roles.

In an interview to Moneycontrol in February speaking about Infosys' Metaverse Foundry, elaborated on the revenue opportunity Infosys sees in the space and uncertainties around regulation and security. At the time, he had said the metaverse is no longer a buzzword, and will play an important role in the post-pandemic era.

Meanwhile, shares of Infosys today ended 2.65 percent lower at Rs 1,423.90 apiece on BSE ahead of its declaration of quarterly results schdeuled for October 13.

However, the firm's scrip had risen marginally in the early trade today (October 11) after the company said it is going to consider share buyback along with its Q2 earnings.

“...the Board of the Company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company at its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022,” Infosys had said on October 10.