Infosys launches Private 5G-as-a-Service to help enterprise clients boost their business value

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Infosys announced on February 27 the launch of Private 5G-as-a-Service to speed up business value for its enterprise clients around the world.

According to the IT services company, its Private 5G-as-a-Service offers clients an adaptable pay-as-you-go solution. The company claimed its high bandwidth, low latency, and dependable wireless connectivity would be provided for businesses by its wireless 5G capabilities and Private Network Management solution.

According to the company, the Private 5G-as-a-Service is tailored to the specific needs of clients and is intended to reduce deployment complexity. It has pre-integrated the 5G stack from multiple product vendors and tested it against various use case requirements, it added.

By reducing the amount of time needed for data processing, Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), a component of Infosys' Private 5G-as-a-Service, reduces network lag, the company's statement said.