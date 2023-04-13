Infosys’ headcount declines by 3,611 employees in Q4

Infosys ended the fourth quarter of the 2023 fiscal year with 3,611 fewer employees than the preceding quarter, the company said as it announced its numbers for the quarter. The company’s headcount growth for the year was 29,219 employees, down 46 percent from last year’s net addition of 54,396.

With this, Infosys' headcount stands at 3,43,234 as of March 31, 2023. This is the first time since the Covid-hit quarter of FY21 that Infosys is ending a quarter with fewer employees than it had at the end of the previous quarter. In the same quarter last year, Infosys added 21,948 employees.

For each quarter in the fiscal, Infosys has significantly reduced its net addition, a trend it has continued with the fourth quarter as well, a sign of the increasing stress on the IT sector. The company added 21,171 employees on a net basis in Q1, 10,032 in Q2, and 1,627 in Q3, before going into the red in Q4.

The company, which announced its results for Q4FY23, saw its revenue growth in constant currency for the year growing at 15.4 percent, below its guidance of 16-16.5 percent.

Haripriya Suresh