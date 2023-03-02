 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infosys generated between 14-20 contract leads at Mobile World Congress

Deepali Gupta
Mar 02, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Softness in the semiconductor and media and entertainment verticals will have a domino effect on Infosys, but the company is looking to invest with partners in anticipation of a cyclical turnaround

Infosys' robotic display at MWC2023.

Barcelona: Anand Swaminathan saw a client walking by the Infosys stand at the Mobile World Congress, held in Barcelona this week (27 Feb to 2 Mar), and invited her in for a cup of tea and to rest her legs, tired from walking around the expansive venue.

Little did Swaminathan know then that observing the miniature robotic exhibit Infosys had set up to showcase its private 5G solution would trigger a new business conversation. Swaminathan is executive vice president, and global industry leader for the communications, media and technology group at Infosys, the Bengaluru-based information technology services company.

The visitor, the chief investment officer of an Infosys client, went on to express an urgency to move on the company's telecom deployment. So the conversation quickly transitioned to exploring how the partnership with Infosys would generate $100 million revenue for the client over two years.
“That she was willing to review,” said Swaminathan, who hopes to close the deal quickly on the heels of this conversation.

“Generally the perception is limited to what we do for (clients). There is not enough time in regular discussions to expand beyond the normal course of business. So when they come here (MWC), that's when some magic happens.”