IndiGo, Go First planes still grounded as airlines struggle to pay for engines

IndiGo and Go First have 20 and eight planes grounded as of January 15, respectively, as the airlines struggle to pay for deliveries of engines, people aware of the situation told Moneycontrol.

Both airlines grounded planes last year on account of supply chain disruptions, which delayed deliveries of aircraft engines by Pratt & Whitney. However, the US engine manufacturer is now ready to deliver.

“Pratt & Whitney are keen to supply engines as soon as possible, but airline are delaying taking deliveries due to payment issues,” a person familiar with the matter said.

Go First took deliveries of 18 engines since November, while IndiGo has taken delivery of 12 engines, a second official aware of the matter said. He added that Go First will slow taking deliveries in the next couple of months as it looks to raise funds.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is prioritising the wet-lease of six Boeing 777-300 (ER)s from Turkish Airlines and will first put them into operation before taking deliveries of engines from P&W.

“IndiGo’s priority at the moment is to start operations of the Boeing 777 on the Delhi-Istanbul and Mumbai-Istanbul routes as soon as possible,” an aviation insider said.

P&W, IndiGo, and Go First did not respond to queries sent by Moneycontrol. Airlines in India have been struggling with funds since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic due to high aviation turbine fuel prices. Interglobe Aviation, the parent firm of low-cost carrier IndiGo, on November 4 reported a net loss of Rs 1,583.33 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23. The airline's net loss in Q2 FY23 increased as against Q2 FY22 when it stood at Rs 1,435.65 crore and has significantly widened as compared to the first quarter of the current fiscal when it came in at Rs 1,064.26 crore. Similarly, In October, Go First had said its net loss more than doubled to Rs 1,807.91 crore in 2021-22 due to P&W’s delay in supplying engines and multiple waves of Covid-19 that affected air travel. The company incurred losses of Rs 870.48 crore and Rs 1,270.92 crore in 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively. GoFirst's promoters the Wadia Group, through their Mauritius-based entity Baymanco Investments, in December said it will infuse Rs 510 crore into its airline to meet its “working capital requirements” and for “general corporate purposes. In 2022-23 (FY23), Go First has taken at least two loans worth Rs 203.5 crore under the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to deal with its cash crunch. P&W is keen to clear its backlog of engine deliveries by the end of the current financial year, senior officials close to the engine maker said. More than 50 aircraft of Go First and IndiGo had been grounded due to a lack of engines and spare parts in November. P&W provides engines to about 200 Airbus A320neo aircraft flown by Go First and IndiGo. Its engines also power turboprop aircraft such as the ATR-72 and Bombardier Q-400 flown by Alliance Air, IndiGo, and SpiceJet. Both airlines had to ground their aircraft due to delays in engine deliveries on account of significant supply chain disruptions, according to reports in November. IndiGo has gone down the leasing route to meet demand, while Go First is struggling to meet capacity and maintain its schedule. In November, senior P&W executives including president Shane Eddy and Rick Deurloo, president of the company’s commercial engines division, met top officials of Go First and IndiGo to discuss ways to resolve engine supply issues in India. The executives said P&W is working aggressively to address the supply chain disruption and would be in much better shape by the end of 2022. P&W, General Electric and Rolls-Royce are the top producers of aircraft engines. Aircraft makers offer different engine options for their planes and airlines choose which engines to go with. IndiGo had a fleet of 302 aircraft as of January 6, including 155 A320neos, 77 A321neos, 29 A320ceos, two A321Fs and 39 ATRs. Go First has 58 Airbus A320 aircraft, including 53 A320neos and 5 A320ceos.

Yaruqhullah Khan

READ MORE