 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

IndiGo, Go First planes still grounded as airlines struggle to pay for engines

Yaruqhullah Khan
Jan 19, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

Pratt & Whitney, which has resolved supply chain issues, is said to be keen to clear its backlog of engine deliveries by the end of this financial year.

The Pratt & Whitney air-cooled radial engine of U.S. aviator Amelia Earhardt's Lockheed 5B Vega aircraft is seen at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron - WASEB91179P01

IndiGo and Go First have 20 and eight planes grounded as of January 15, respectively, as the airlines struggle to pay for deliveries of engines, people aware of the situation told Moneycontrol.

Both airlines grounded planes last year on account of supply chain disruptions, which delayed deliveries of aircraft engines by Pratt & Whitney. However, the US engine manufacturer is now ready to deliver.

“Pratt & Whitney are keen to supply engines as soon as possible, but airline are delaying taking deliveries due to payment issues,” a person familiar with the matter said.

Go First took deliveries of 18 engines since November, while IndiGo has taken delivery of 12 engines, a second official aware of the matter said. He added that Go First will slow taking deliveries in the next couple of months as it looks to raise funds.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is prioritising the wet-lease of six Boeing 777-300 (ER)s from Turkish Airlines and will first put them into operation before taking deliveries of engines from P&W.

“IndiGo’s priority at the moment is to start operations of the Boeing 777 on the Delhi-Istanbul and Mumbai-Istanbul routes as soon as possible,” an aviation insider said.