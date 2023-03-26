IndiGo begins daily flights between Delhi and Dharamshala

India’s largest airline IndiGo on March 26 launched direct flights between Delhi and Dharamshala, marking the low-fare carrier’s entry into Himachal Pradesh.

It will “strengthen domestic connectivity, provide accessibility, and make travel more affordable and hassle-free for customers during the summer season,” IndiGo said in a release. Dharamshala is the airline’s 78th domestic and 104th overall destination.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said direct connectivity to Dharamshala will “provide a gateway for the tourists to explore the local markets, temples and monasteries, museums, churches and unwind in the picturesque waterfalls and mountains of Himachal Pradesh”.

Moneycontrol News