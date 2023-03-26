 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

IndiGo begins daily flights between Delhi and Dharamshala

Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

The direct flights from Delhi will also connect Himachal Pradesh to the rest of the country and international destinations in Asia, Middle East, and Europe Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo has said

Indigo flight (Representative image)

India’s largest airline IndiGo on March 26 launched direct flights between Delhi and Dharamshala, marking the low-fare carrier’s entry into Himachal Pradesh.

It will “strengthen domestic connectivity, provide accessibility, and make travel more affordable and hassle-free for customers during the summer season,” IndiGo said in a release. Dharamshala is the airline’s 78th domestic and 104th overall destination.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said direct connectivity to Dharamshala will “provide a gateway for the tourists to explore the local markets, temples and monasteries, museums, churches and unwind in the picturesque waterfalls and mountains of Himachal Pradesh”.

Also Read | IndiGo embarking on next level of growth: CEO Pieter Elbers