India's unemployment rate rises to 7.83% in April, Haryana tops the list: Report

The unemployment rate in India rose to 7.83% in April from 7.60% in March. The highest unemployment rate of 34.5% was recorded in Haryana, followed by 28.8% in Rajasthan, according to a report.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 9.22% in April from 8.28% the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.18% from 7.29%, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on May 2.

The report further stated that job opportunities have been hit by sluggish domestic demand and the slow pace of economic recovery amid rising prices.

The government in its quarterly employment survey (QES), released on April 28, said that nine key sectors including trade, manufacturing and IT created 400,000 jobs during October-December 2021,

India’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 6.95 percent in the month of March.

India's inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rose to a four-month high of 14.55 percent in March from 13.11 percent in February.

The monthly collection under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) peaked at an all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April 2022, according to a statement by the Finance Ministry on May 1.