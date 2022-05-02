Wolf of inflation has firmly arrived. Future is here. Future is now: Uday Kotak

Rank 10 | Uday Kotak | Company: Kotak Mahindra Bank | Net worth: $14.3 billion

Veteran banker and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak on 2 May warned about high inflation suggesting that price rise concerns are real and present at this point.

"Wolf of inflation has firmly arrived. Future is here. Future is now," said Kotak in a tweet.

The comments are significant as the central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) is presently fighting persistently high inflation.

Kotak’s comments seem to suggest that it is high time for the central bank to act tough on inflation which is hurting households by taking away the benefit of economic growth recovery.

In the last Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy, the rate-setting panel clearly acknowledged that inflation had emerged as a bigger concern requiring urgent policy attention.

By restoring the policy corridor to pre-pandemic levels and committing to gradual liquidity withdrawal, the MPC had signalled that the rate cycle has reversed — the question was how soon interest rates would go up.

The RBI hiked the inflation projection to 5.7 percent for FY23 from 4.5 percent, a clear acknowledgment that price rise concerns cannot be ignored by the rate-setting panel in search of growth. As per the latest RBI estimates, CPI (consumer price index) inflation is seen averaging 6.3 percent in the first quarter (April-June 2022), 5.8 percent in July-September, 5.4 percent in October-December, and 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter (January-March 2023) of the current fiscal.

The MPC is worried that the Russia-Ukraine war will keep inflation elevated. The central bank governor said edible oil prices are likely to stay elevated in the near term and that a spike in crude prices since the end of February due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict poses a substantial risk to inflation.

Global inflation poses a sizeable risk across geographies. Amid these tensions, cost pressure and supply-chain disruptions are likely to linger.

Announcing the policy, the governor said the MPC is gradually moving away from the prolonged accommodative stance. This meant that after a long gap, the committee is finally giving all its attention to inflation rather than merely focusing on growth.





