 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

India's online gaming rules a 'watershed' moment, say startup founders

Vikas SN
Apr 07, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

The new online gaming rules announced by the government are expected to curb the menace of illegal offshore betting and gambling websites and their surrogates and bolster investor confidence, founders say.

India's gaming sector revenues increased from $2 billion in FY21 to $2.6 billion in FY22

Indian gaming startup founders and industry associations have cheered the government's new gaming-related amendments to the IT Act 2021, saying they provide much-needed regulatory clarity and pave the way to accelerate growth in the burgeoning sector.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on April 6 notified these amendments to the IT Act 2021 after holding a public consultation in January 2023 as well as discussions with stakeholders, including gaming companies, industry bodies, players, and lawyers, among others.

Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports which owns India's largest fantasy sports platform Dream11, welcomed the regulations stating that they will "unlock the potential for our $20 billion Indian online gaming industry to significantly contribute to our Hon. Prime Minister’s vision of a trillion-dollar digital economy".

Hoping that clarity provided by the rules will bolster investor confidence in the sector, Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder of Games24x7, a skill-based gaming unicorn, said it will further opportunities for growth and innovation for legitimate domestic gaming platforms.