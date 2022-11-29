 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s free-market oasis aims to take on Singapore and Dubai

Bloomberg
Nov 29, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

In the state of Gujarat, just a few glass-fronted towers greet the 20,000 employees of companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and HSBC Holdings Plc who commute in each weekday. Its full name is Gujarat International Finance ­Tec-­City, but it’s more commonly known as GIFT City.

India’s newest financial hub is rising from scrubland near the banks of the Sabarmati River once dominated by marsh birds and grazing buffalo.

What’s drawing these companies? An exemption from the many rules and taxes that hamper business and trading in the rest of India. GIFT City is an experiment in free markets nestled inside a $3 trillion economy—one of the world’s fastest-growing—that’s long been reluctant to let its national currency, the rupee, become a plaything of international investors. The goal is to create a welcoming place where India-centric trading that’s moved to Dubai, Mauritius or Singapore can return home.

At first, Gujarat seems an unlikely location. On India’s west coast, it’s the ninth-most populous state—and, as a mark of respect for Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in Gujarat, it bans the sale of alcohol, that lubricant for many a financial deal. Narendra Modi started planning GIFT City in 2008, when he was still the state’s chief minister, and his ascension to prime minister in 2014 allowed him to give the project more policy help and a higher profile. In a July speech to bankers, regulators and executives from India and overseas, he proclaimed that “the vision of India’s future is associated with GIFT City.”

Modi’s government has offered an array of incentives, including a 100% tax holiday for a decade to businesses that set up within the hub’s International Financial Services Center, or IFSC. Rules are being tweaked to encourage Indian companies to lease ships and aircraft through GIFT City rather than on foreign shores. Foreign universities will eventually be allowed to bypass regulations to open local campuses, and companies can use an international arbitration center to avoid India’s notoriously poor contract enforcement mechanisms.

A key concern that the financial center seeks to address is India’s lack of full convertibility of its currency. Converting money into foreign currencies requires cumbersome documentation, and that’s pushed trading in rupees and rupee-­denominated financial assets to offshore centers that Indian regulators can’t monitor. But within GIFT City most of these rules don’t apply, enabling onshore trading in key currency derivatives contracts, which can counteract some of the effects that offshore trades have on the rupee exchange rate.