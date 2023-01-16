 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s energy imports soar in April-December 2022, Russian crude imports stay high

Rachita Prasad & Shubhangi Mathur
Jan 16, 2023 / 08:57 PM IST

Energy imports by India jumped in the nine months ended December as domestic demand remained high amid the global energy crisis. Among imported commodities, the highest surge was reported in petroleum, crude and petroleum products, followed by coal, coke and briquette, according to the data released by Ministry of Commerce & Industry on January 16.

During April-December this fiscal, the country's overall exports rose by 9 percent to $332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96 percent to $551.7 billion.

Crude imports from Russia on a high

India imported petroleum, crude and related products worth $163.91 billion in April-December, up almost 46 percent year-on-year.  Russia was the fourth biggest importer to India as imports rose 399.73 percent year-on-year rise in April to December 2022. Imports from Russia rose from $6.58 billion from April to December 2021 to $32.88 billion in 2022, likely to have been driven by crude. India stepped up it import of crude oil from Russia as the latter offered discounted rates.

The European Union and the West have imposed multiple sanctions on Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Due to the sanctions, Russia began diverted its oil supplies to Asian countries including India and China at discounted rates.