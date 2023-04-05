 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian states with maximum number of airports and monopoly routes

Ameya Joshi
Apr 05, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Among the top seven airlines in India, 901 city pairs are served; a staggering 618 of these are monopoly routes while 145 are duopoly routes. An eye-popping 538 sectors are a monopoly of IndiGo.

Delhi International Airport

Airlines are gearing up for the busy summer season for the first time since 2018. While the pandemic wiped out 2020, 2021 and the recovery wasn’t full in 2022, Indian aviation had a setback in 2019 as Jet Airways shut down just before the busy season in April 2019. The aviation landscape of 2018 and that of 2023 is vastly different.

With 107 airports across airlines, the country is back to having 100+ operational airports. IndiGo, the market leader and largest carrier by fleet, is operating to 78 destinations in the country or three-fourths of the airports.

It is followed by the only government-owned carrier, Alliance Air, which with its small fleet of 18 ATR 72-600s, two ATR 42-600s and one Dornier Do-228 is operating to 58 destinations, most of them under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN. The data has been exclusively shared by OAG Aviation for this article.

Air India comes in next with 46 destinations while SpiceJet serves 39 and Vistara serves 32. Go FIRST serves 27 destinations while AirAsia India, which is set to merge with Air India Express, serves 20. Start-up Akasa Air serves 13 destinations with many more lined up in this and next month and the count will substantially go up when it launches services to Bagdogra, Dehradun and Kolkata.