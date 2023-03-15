 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian shares slide as financials offset Fed rate optimism

Reuters
Mar 15, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.42% lower at 16,972.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.59% to 57,555.90. Both the indexes advanced nearly 1% during the session before reversing the gains.

Representative image

Indian shares extended losses for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, dragged by financials while favourable inflation data in the United States improved the odds of a smaller rate hike at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, limiting the losses.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.42% lower at 16,972.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.59% to 57,555.90. Both the indexes advanced nearly 1% during the session before reversing the gains.

The benchmarks mirrored high weightage financials, which closed 0.77% lower. Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses.

The Sensex and Nifty defied recovery in global markets after in-line U.S. inflation data bolstered bets of a smaller 25 basis-point rate hike by the Fed at its March 21-22 policy meeting. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.71%. [MKTS/GLOB]