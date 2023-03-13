 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian bond yield eases tracking fall in US yields

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond eased to 7.3579 percent from 7.4321 percent in the previous trading session

Indian bond yields eased on March 13, tracking a drop in US Treasury notes’ yields, dealers said.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond eased to 7.3579 percent at the close from 7.4321 percent in the previous session. The bond yield opened at 7.3512 percent, the lowest since February 20.

“Indian bond market yields have dropped, taking cues from the drop in US bond yields as markets pare down the terminal rate expectations of the US Fed,” said Puneet Pal, Head- Fixed Income, PGIM India Mutual Fund.

The 10-year US treasury yields dropped over 20 basis points in the previous week to 3.69 percent. On March 13, it fell over 10 basis points. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.