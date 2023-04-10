 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian banks to post strong growth numbers, well-placed to manage risks, say experts

Jinit Parmar
Apr 10, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

Several private and public sector banks in their January-March 2023 quarter preview reported strong advances and deposit growth

With robust growth in advances and deposits, and improvement in the non-performing assets (NPAs), Indian banks are poised towards growth for the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24, experts said.

After the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis and the subsequent domino effect in Europe with the sale of Credit Suisse, experts said that risks coming out of the global banking crisis will not hit Indian banks as they are well placed to manage the risks.

“Deposit and lending rates have brought in growth for banks. We further expect that the asset quality alongside overall growth will improve for Indian banks,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI, Care Ratings.

Loan and deposit growth