HDFC Bank Q4 update: Advances up 16.9%, deposits 20.8%

HDFC Bank's CASA ratio stood at 44% at end of Q4 FY23, as against 48.2% in year-ago period

HDFC Bank's advances climbed 16.9 percent and deposits 20.8 percent in the March quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 from the year-ago period, the private lender said on April 3.

The bank’s advances aggregated to around Rs 16 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, marking a growth of around 16.9 percent from the year-ago period, the lender said in an exchange filing.

As per the bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by 21 percent on-year, while corporate and other wholesale loans saw an increase of 12.5 percent.

Deposits stood at Rs 18.83 lakh crore at the end of FY23, around 20.8 percent higher from Rs 15.59 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022, the Mumbai-headquartered bank said.

Retail deposits increased by around 1.06 lakh crore during the quarter, which is 23 percent higher than the year-ago period, the bank said. Wholesale deposits grew by around 10 percent over March 31, 2022, it added.

HDFC Bank's CASA (current account and savings account) deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 8.36 lakh crore at the end of FY23, up 11.3 percent from Rs 7.51 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

The CASA ratio stood at around 44 percent at the end of the fourth quarter, down from 48.2 percent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 12,698 crore in Q3 FY23, 19.9 percent higher than the year-ago period. Net interest income during the quarter climbed 24.6 percent YoY to Rs 22,987.8 crore.

In the first trading session of FY24, the bank's shares ended flat at Rs 1,610 apiece.