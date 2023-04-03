 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-American data analyst dies after being hit by bus at Boston airport

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

According to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, Kolla was hit by the bus at Terminal B's lower level while he was standing on the driver's side of his Acura SUV.

Logan International Airport, Boston

A media report stated that a 47-year-old Indian-American data analyst, from Andhra Pradesh, Vishwachand Kolla, was killed by a bus while waiting to pick up a friend at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Kolla was employed with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company’s Global Oncology division.

The bus driver, a 54-year-old woman, was driving down the road when the middle of the bus made contact with Kolla, dragging him along the driver’s side of his SUV.