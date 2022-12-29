 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to grow faster than DMs, EMs but must target higher, Montek Singh Ahluwalia says

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Reforms, not so much fiscal stance, are key to boosting India’s potential growth.

India will grow at a quicker clip than developed and emerging markets but needs to grow faster to fulfill the aspirations of its 1.4 billion people, according to Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the former deputy chairman of the erstwhile planning commission.

“At the level of incomes we have and the very legitimate expectations that people have that we should improve our levels of living, education, health, conditions of living in the rural areas, urban areas…this is not going to happen if we do not accelerate our growth,” Ahluwalia told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“Somewhere between 7 to 8 percent is what we ought to be aiming at. Whether we get there or not depends on the policies we follow and the state of the world.”

India’s economy is poised to be the fastest growing major economy this year in a world that is slowing amid a coordinated monetary tightening globally. Persistent risks from the Russia-Ukraine war and a resurgence of the pandemic in China also threaten economic activities world over.

India has a certain consensus on policy, including the need for fast and inclusive growth, fiscal discipline, improving infrastructure and the like, Ahuwalia said.