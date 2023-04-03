 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top technocrats Rajiv Kumar, Sharad Sharma, Sridhar Vembu sound warning on AI, say it can have ‘catastrophic consequences’

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:17 PM IST

(L-R) Rajiv Kumar, Sridhar Vembu, and Sharad Sharma

The emergence of powerful artificial intelligence (AI) could be the harbinger of chaotic and potentially catastrophic consequences for humanity, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu, Ispirt’s Sharad Sharma, and former Niti Aayog vice-chairman and Pahle India Foundation Chairman Rajiv Kumar wrote in an open letter. This comes just after Elon Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives wrote an open letter calling on AI labs to pause training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 for at least six months.

The letter by Vembu, Sharma and Kumar says that the emergent properties of Generative AI “are not understood or explainable by the modelers themselves.”

“While earlier Foundations models were merely stochastic parrots statistically generating information based on what data they had been trained, new models of Al are emerging where Al can use various tools, act, observe, and update its behavior. These approaches can lead to far more powerful Al than GPT-4,” the letter reads.

The letter adds that as powerful AI can have catastrophic consequences, it is imperative for all nations, including India, to find an answer to this existential question.