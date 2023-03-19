 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, EU conclude another round of talks for proposed trade agreement

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

India and the European Union (EU) on Saturday concluded the fourth round of talks for a comprehensive free trade agreement in Brussels, a move aimed at further strengthening economic ties between the two sides.

The next round of the talks is planned for 12-16 June here.

India and the 27-nation bloc resumed negotiations on June 17 last year after a gap of over eight years on the proposed agreements on trade, investments and Geographical Indications (GI).

"Round 4 of India EU-FTA negotiations held at Brussels," Nidhi Mani Tripathi, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce has said in a tweet. She is India's chief negotiator for the agreement.