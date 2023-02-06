India Energy Week 2023: Solar cook-top will reach 3 crore Indian households in next few years, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees big opportunity for solar cook-tops in India. Speaking at the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru on February 6, Modi flagged off state-run Indian Oil’s patented Indoor Solar Cooking System.

“In the next few years, solar cook-top will reach 3 crore households. There is a huge opportunity for investments in this sector,” Modi said.

Indoor Solar Cooking System

While originally a single cook-up system, the Indoor Solar Cooking System was re-designed into a twin cooktop system based on user feedback. It works on solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously, making it a flexible and reliable cooking solution for the country.

In a statement on the same, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri had called this a move by the government to “play catalyst in accelerating adoption of low-carbon options including biofuels, electric vehicles (EVs), and green hydrogen”.

“The energy landscape has undergone significant shifts in recent years. Collaboration and transition towards low-carbon energy is crucial in India’s achievement of its climate change targets,” Puri added.

Clean energy boost

Puri on February 5 pointed out that the government has in this Budget allocated Rs 35,000 crore to “ensure smooth supply of green energy”, adding that several initiatives geared towards energy transition and security are being adopted.

“The government is implementing many programmes for green fuel, green energy, green farming, green mobility, green buildings, and green equipment, and policies for efficient use of energy across various economic sectors,” he said adding that the growing energy appetite will be met through a healthy mix of energy sources.

India Energy Week 2023

The IEW 2023 comes amid India’s presidency of the G20. It is being held in Bengaluru from February 6 to 8 and brings together stakeholders from the energy industry.

Apart from the twin-cooktop model of the Indian Oil’s Indoor Solar Cooking System, the prime minister is also launching multiple initiatives in the field of green energy at the event. E20 fuel will be launched at 84 retail outlets of oil marketing companies (OMCs) in 11 states and Union Territories; and the Green Mobility Rally will create mass awareness for clean fuels.

