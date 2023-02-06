 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Energy Week 2023: Solar cook-top will reach 3 crore Indian households in next few years, says PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

Originally a single cook-up system, the Indoor Solar Cooking System was re-designed into a twin cooktop system based on user feedback. It works on solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously

PM Modi believes there is huge opportunity for investments in the solar cooktop sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees big opportunity for solar cook-tops in India. Speaking at the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru on February 6, Modi flagged off state-run Indian Oil’s patented Indoor Solar Cooking System.

“In the next few years, solar cook-top will reach 3 crore households. There is a huge opportunity for investments in this sector,” Modi said.

Indoor Solar Cooking System