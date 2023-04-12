 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Incoming TCS CEO K Krithivasan to take over on June 1, 2023

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 12, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

Outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan will stay on till September 15 to help with the transition.

Incoming Tata Consultancy Services Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan will take over the post on June 1, with outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan staying on till September 15 to help with the transition.

"…we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company have, at its meeting held today, appointed Mr. K. Krithivasan as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company to take over from Mr. Rajesh Gopinathan with effect from June 1, 2023, subject to approval of the shareholders," TCS said in a filing with the exchanges.

"Krithi and I are working closely to ensure that the leadership transition over the next few months is smooth and seamless to all our stakeholders, and that TCS is well positioned to capture the opportunities ahead," Gopinathan said in a statement.

Hours after being named as the CEO designate last month, 58-year-old Krithivasan said there would be no great organisational or strategic change on the anvil for the company after he takes over.