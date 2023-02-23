 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who will take Uday Kotak’s job?

Jinit Parmar
Feb 23, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank has a solid batting line-up, any of whom could step up to the crease. But two are rumoured to be the favourites. Watch this space.

Veteran banker Uday Kotak has headed the country's fourth largest private-sector lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB), since its inception as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in 1985. After turning into a bank in 2003, the company has grown to become a financial behemoth across segments.

With the tenure of MD and CEO Uday Kotak coming to an end, the bank is currently hunting for a new CEO. Kotak is set to hang up its boots by the end of 2023.

In November 2022, KVS Manian, Whole-time Director, Kotak Bank, said that Jay Kotak, Uday Kotak's son, will not be a contender for the position, at least for now. According to Bloomberg, in February 2023 the bank roped in Egon Zehnder, a global search firm, to find a new chief.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has a strong line-up of experienced executives heading different verticals and at least two senior executives who could be potential contenders for the top job. There are market speculations that whole-time directors Shanti Ekambaram and KVS Manian are among the top contenders for the post.