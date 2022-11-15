 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Bad Shape: Bridge collapses can be easily prevented in India

Vandana Ramnani & Yaruqhullah Khan
Nov 16, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

: The number of bridge collapses has come down over the years, but even one bridge that crumbles is one too many.

The Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat killed at least 140 people and left several injured.

Bridge collapses are disasters that are commonplace in India, and responsible for considerable loss of life.

Most recently, 137 people died in the collapse of the 137-year-old Morbi pedestrian bridge in Gujarat.

And in April, a section of the bridge that connected Sultanganj in Bihar's Bhagalpur district with Khagaria in Munger collapsed; the state government, in a report, said the structure had collapsed because of strong winds and fog.

On November 15, the Gujarat High Court inquired if the “largesse was given to Ajanta (Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd of the Oreva Group) without a tender”

Observing that “prima facie the municipality has defaulted which led to the unfortunate incident,” the division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice A J Shastri directed the state to “secure” all files on contracts and agreements related to the bridge and file it before the Registry in a sealed cover by November 17.

.To be sure, there has been a significant drop in the number of bridges collapses in recent years. Yet, India needs to do a lot more to prevent them.