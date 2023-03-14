 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IIT Madras working on AI solution for text to speech translation of Indian languages: V Kamakoti

Mar 14, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

IIT Madras director V Kamakoti said that researchers working at the Nilekani Centre at AI4Bharat have developed a 9-language text to text translator, and that they are working on converting translated text into speech.

Researchers have developed algorithms that can translate a piece of text to text in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, and English automatically.

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras are developing a nine-language enabled text-to-text automatic translator with an aim to bridge the language gap between various parts of the country as part of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity)'s Bhashini initiative, IIT Madras director V Kamakoti told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Ultimately, the aim is to develop a text-to-speech translator, Kamakoti added.

He said the researchers have developed algorithms that can translate a piece of text to text in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, and English automatically.

The work is being done at the 'Nilekani Centre at AI4Bharat' in the IIT Madras campus, which was launched in 2022 with a grant of Rs 36 crore through Nilekanti Philanthropies.