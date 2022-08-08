IIT Madras records most number of campus placements in an academic year

IIT Madras recorded the most number of campus placements in an academic year, with 1,199 offers being made to students during the year. In addition, students also received 231 pre-placement offers, taking the total to 1,430.

The average salary offered to students during placements was Rs 21.48 lakh per annum, and the highest salary offered was $250,000 (around Rs 1.9 crore).

The total of 1,430 beats IIT Madras’ previous highest in 2018-19, when 1,151 offers were made in total.

During phase 1 and 2 of campus placements for the 2021-22 academic year, as many as 380 companies made offers to students. Eighty percent of students who opted for placements have been made offers by companies.

IIT Madras said 131 startups made 199 offers in both phases.

In India, the main recruiters were EXL Service (28), Ola Mobility (27), EY India (23), American Express (22), Microsoft India (19), IQVIA (18), Larsen & Toubro (17), Enphase Energy (17), Qualcomm (17), Kotak Mahindra Bank (17), Bajaj Auto (15), Texas Instruments (15), TVS Motor Company (14), Deloitte India (14), Intel (14, Wells Fargo (13), Goldman Sachs (13), Tiger AI (13), Indus Insights and Analytical Service (12), and Flipkart (12).

Forty-five international offers were made by 14 companies during phase 1. Eleven of these offers were from Rakuten Mobile, and the others were from Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber.

The most offers were made in core engineering and tech, comprising 42 percent of all offers. Seventeen percent of offers were made in IT and software development, and a similar number in data science and analytics. Ten percent of offers were made in research and development, six percent in management, six percent in financial services, and two percent in education.

“Placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution. We are thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements that have led to record-high job offers,” said Prof. CS Shankar Ram, outgoing Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras.

During the 2021-22 academic year, IT companies had either hired or aimed to hire in record numbers due to the war for talent. With stress on margins, IT companies will be focused on a pyramid model, where companies have more employees with lesser experience at the bottom. However, fresher hiring is expected to be lower in FY23 than in FY22.