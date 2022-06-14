GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Ideas For Profit | Fiem Industries: Can this auto ancillary stock gain despite industry challenges?
Moneycontrol News
Jun 14, 2022 / 08:38 PM IST
Fiem Industries posted a strong set of numbers in Q4FY22, despite significant demand weakness in the two-wheeler industry and commodity-linked cost pressure. Want to know why MC Pro recommends the stock? Watch the video to find out
TAGS:
#Auto
#challenges
#cost pressure
#demand
#electric vehicles
#FIEM Industries
#Ideas For Profit
#Moneycontrol
#Two-wheeler
#video
first published: Jun 14, 2022 08:38 pm
