ICICI Bank Q4 results: Four key highlights from the earnings report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 22, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

The private lender reported a net profit of Rs 9,122 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from Rs 7,018 crore last year, a jump of 30 percent.

Net interest income (NII) increased 40.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 17,667 crore in Q4-2023, from Rs 12,605 crore last year.

Private lender ICICI Bank on April 22 announced its results for the quarter ending March 2023. The bank reported a 30 percent growth in its profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 9,122 crore, up from Rs 7,018 crore last year.

Here are key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card for the quarter ending March 2023:

PAT growth

