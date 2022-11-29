 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ice cream binge prompts chocolatier Barry Callebaut to boost America's output

Bloomberg
Nov 29, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

The Swiss company, which is little known to consumers, supplies ingredients to about one in every four chocolate and cocoa products consumed around the world.

The world’s largest maker of bulk chocolate is boosting production capacity in the Americas to meet rising demand from the ice cream industry.

Barry Callebaut AG, whose clients include Hershey Co. and Nestle SA, plans to increase factory capacity in the region by 15% in the next 18 to 20 months, said Steve Woolley, the company’s president for the Americas. A new facility in Canada will account for half of that, with the rest coming from expansion of existing plants.

The Swiss company, which is little known to consumers, supplies ingredients to about one in every four chocolate and cocoa products consumed around the world. Barry Callebaut produced record volume in the Americas in the year through August and expects more growth ahead, even as historic food inflation hammers consumers who are already grappling with soaring household bills and a looming threat of recession.

“We’ve kind of hit a wall on the capacity that we have in our network, and because of the growth we’re seeing, we’re very bullish on the future,” Woolley said in an interview at the company’s regional headquarters in Chicago. “We’re seeing a big increase in ice cream, so we wanna make sure that we invest behind that as well.”

Barry Callebaut has started building a new facility in Brantford, Ontario, its third in Canada and first to be built in the Americas since 2008. The location, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Toronto, was chosen based on manufacturing costs and proximity to customers, Woolley said in an earlier interview. The company also benefits from cheap Canadian electricity and can skirt US tariffs on two sugar substitutes it needs to import from China.

The Brantford factory will produce 50,000 metric tons of sugar-free chocolate in a bid to meet demand from health-conscious consumers.