Hybrid work model a hit with employees, 75% prefer one-way commute time of 30 mins: CBRE study

Feb 22, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

The report found that the preference for the hybrid working model is expected to rise from 67 percent to 78 percent, in line with global and Asia-Pacific (APAC) trends.

Around 69 percent of employees stated that they would prefer to work at least three days from the office, and around 75 percent prefer a one-way commute time of not more than 30 minutes, according to a report on work trends by real estate consultancy CBRE.

The survey, which comprised 20,000 respondents, found that the preference for working in an office under the hybrid working model is expected to rise to 78 percent from 67 percent in India. It also found that Indians are more flexible towards relocating compared to their global counterparts.

“The survey revealed that 44 percent of respondents display a stronger intention to move to a new home in the next two years compared to 31 percent in 2022. It is significantly higher when compared with both global and APAC respondents,” the report titled ‘Voices from India: How will people live, work and shop in the future?’ found.

