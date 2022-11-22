 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

How to avoid the perils of recommending a friend at work

Abhishek Sahu
Nov 22, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

HR experts feel helping a friend is an instinct, and many people will do so without thinking about the consequences. It’s always better to do your own due diligence before making a recommendation.

Sometimes, candidates indulge too much with their recommended employee/friend, putting pressure, including on themselves. (Image Credit: Pixabay)

When Ayush Singh (name changed) heard that his close friend Shikhar Bajpai (name changed) was looking for a job, it was just a matter of seconds before he thought of recommending Bajpai to his workplace.

However, things didn't go well. Singh’s manager often complained about Bajpai’s performance, jeopardising Singh’s reputation at the company. On the other hand, Bajpai thought his friend was meddling too much in the work.

In the end, Bajpai resigned from the job and his friendship with Singh also came to an end. This is not an isolated event. There are multiple examples of people regretting joining a new company. According to Joblist, 42 percent of those who quit their jobs say their new jobs never lived up to expectations and thought of going back to their old jobs.

The takeaway from Singh’s experience is that not every friend should be recommended. Besides, there are certain dos and don'ts while referring a friend and afterwards.

Maybe fight your instincts

HR experts feel helping a friend is an instinct, and many people will do so without thinking about the consequences. “Before making a recommendation, doing your research is the most crucial thing you can do,” says Daya Prakash, Founder of HR firm TalentOnLease.