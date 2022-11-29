 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Marico is preparing for the preferences of new-age professionals

Abhishek Sahu
Nov 29, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

With a focus on diversity and inclusion initiatives and catering to the learning needs of its employees, FMCG giant Marico has kept its attrition to around 15 percent in FY22. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, CHRO Amit Prakash discusses how Marico is creating a future-ready workplace.

Amit Prakash, CHRO, Marico

In its quest to nurture the leaders of tomorrow, FMCG major Marico has created several programmes and signature experiences that maximise their true potential and enable them to make a difference, Amit Prakash, CHRO at Marico, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Such steps have helped the maker of Parachute coconut oil and Saffola edible oils maker control its attrition to around 15 percent in FY22 compared with over 20 percent across industries.

Marico has also adopted the Ways of Work (WoW) model which enables a flexible hybrid working model and allows it to tap a wider talent pool. Based on a roster system, employees are currently working from the office on alternate weeks in a month. Edited excerpts:

What are your key takeaways from recent HR trends? How has Marico reacted to them?

Today, the fundamental need for any organisation is to create a future-ready workplace and this can be created when the people strategy of the organisation is directly linked to the business strategy.

Diversity and inclusivity have become essential components to achieve business excellence. We recently revamped our diversity and inclusivity policies and established the Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) Council, intending to curate a culture where diverse perspectives across levels are equally heard and valued. We also conduct periodic Glint Engagement Surveys to take feedback from our members to identify opportunities for improving engagement and efficiency.