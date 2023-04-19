 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How account-based marketing can unlock success for SMEs

M Muneer
Apr 19, 2023 / 06:41 AM IST

ABM will help focus SME efforts and resources on select accounts, rather than spreading them thin. This ensures a better return on marketing investment. It also helps create tailored marketing campaigns and build stronger relationships with prospects

Technology plays a crucial role in implementing ABM strategies for small and medium enterprises.

In today’s competitive business landscape, SMEs are constantly seeking effective ways to expand their customer base and boost revenues. Account Based Marketing (ABM) has emerged as a powerful strategy that SMEs can leverage to achieve these goals.

ABM is a highly personalised approach to marketing that focuses on building relationships with a select group of target accounts rather than casting a wide net to a broad audience. The ABM approach aligns marketing and sales efforts to target specific companies that are most likely to become high-value customers. ABM is often used in B2B marketing, where the sales cycles are longer, and the decision-making process involves multiple stakeholders.

What it takes

This kind of marketing involves identifying key accounts, understanding their unique needs and pain points, and then creating highly personalised marketing campaigns to engage with them at an individual level. This can include creating customised content, delivering personalised messages through various channels, and tailoring marketing initiatives to address the specific challenges faced by each target account. The ultimate goal is to build strong relationships with target accounts, nurture them through the sales funnel, and convert them into loyal, long-term customers.