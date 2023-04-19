How account-based marketing can unlock success for SMEs

In today’s competitive business landscape, SMEs are constantly seeking effective ways to expand their customer base and boost revenues. Account Based Marketing (ABM) has emerged as a powerful strategy that SMEs can leverage to achieve these goals.

ABM is a highly personalised approach to marketing that focuses on building relationships with a select group of target accounts rather than casting a wide net to a broad audience. The ABM approach aligns marketing and sales efforts to target specific companies that are most likely to become high-value customers. ABM is often used in B2B marketing, where the sales cycles are longer, and the decision-making process involves multiple stakeholders.

What it takes

This kind of marketing involves identifying key accounts, understanding their unique needs and pain points, and then creating highly personalised marketing campaigns to engage with them at an individual level. This can include creating customised content, delivering personalised messages through various channels, and tailoring marketing initiatives to address the specific challenges faced by each target account. The ultimate goal is to build strong relationships with target accounts, nurture them through the sales funnel, and convert them into loyal, long-term customers.

While ABM has traditionally been associated with large enterprises, it is equally relevant for SMEs. In fact, it can be a highly effective marketing strategy for SMEs, as it allows them to leverage their agility, flexibility and personalised approach to build meaningful connections with target accounts.

SMEs often have limited marketing budgets and resources. ABM will help focus their efforts and resources on a select group of target accounts, rather than spreading them thin. This ensures a better return on marketing investment (ROMI). It also helps to create tailored marketing campaigns that help to build stronger relationships with their prospects, leading to higher engagement and conversion rates. SMEs often face longer sales cycles due to smaller budgets and higher scrutiny from decision-makers. ABM can help shorten this. This can help in closing deals faster and accelerate revenue growth.

A gamechanger

Implementing ABM strategies can be a game-changer for SMEs. Here are the key steps involved:

Identify and define target accounts: The first step in ABM is to identify and define your target accounts. Marketing folks need to conduct research to identify accounts that align with their ideal customer profile and have the highest potential for conversion. This can involve analysing data, conducting market research, and consulting with sales teams to identify key accounts that are most likely to bring in high-value business.

Understand the needs and pain points of target accounts: Once the target accounts are identified, find the unique needs, pain points, and challenges faced by each account. This can be achieved through in-depth research, conversations with key stakeholders, and gathering insights from sales teams. Understanding the specific requirements of each target account is crucial to create successful marketing campaigns that resonate with them.

Create personalised marketing campaigns: ABM involves creating highly personalised marketing campaigns that are tailored to the needs of each target account. This includes creating customised content, designing personalised landing pages, and delivering targeted messages through various channels such as email, social media and direct mail. The key is to ensure that the marketing initiatives are relevant, timely, and valuable to each target account, addressing their unique issues.

Collaborate with sales teams: ABM is most effective when marketing and sales efforts are aligned. The need is to foster close collaboration between these teams in order to ensure that they are working towards the common goal of converting target accounts into customers. Sales teams can provide valuable insights about the needs and preferences of target accounts, while marketing can leverage these insights to create campaigns that support the sales process.

smart growth

Measure and optimise campaigns: As with any marketing strategy, ABM requires continuous measurement and optimisation. Marketers should track the performance of their campaigns and measure key metrics such as engagement rates, conversion rates, and revenue generated from target accounts. This data can provide insights into the effectiveness of the ABM campaigns and help optimise the same for better results. Regular review and optimisation are crucial to ensure that the marketing efforts are yielding the desired results.

Build long-term relationships: ABM is not about short-term wins, but about building long-term relationships with target accounts. Marketers need to focus on nurturing the relationships with their target accounts even after they become customers. For this, provide excellent customer service, deliver personalised experiences, and constantly engage with them to understand their evolving needs. Building strong, long-term relationships can lead to repeat business, referrals, and customer loyalty, which are essential for sustained business growth.

Leverage technology: Technology plays a crucial role in implementing ABM strategies for small and medium enterprises. There are various tools and platforms available to automate and streamline ABM efforts, such as customer relationship management (CRM) software, marketing automation tools, and analytics platforms that provide insights into the performance of campaigns. Leverage these technologies to effectively manage campaigns, track results, and optimise for maximum impact.