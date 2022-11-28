 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Higher crops fail to dampen chilli prices

PK Krishnakumar
Nov 28, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

Retail prices, in the Rs 250-Rs 500 per kg range in November, are 150-200 percent higher, YoY. Low inventory in cold storages is not helping either. High prices have already hit exports.

Arrival of fresh crops has not stopped the upsurge in red chilli prices, which are at a historic high.

Though sowing was higher, the new crop from Madhya Pradesh is said to be below the industry’s expectation. This, at a time when the low inventory in cold storages is already keeping chilli prices at a higher level.

Prices are ruling in the Rs 250-Rs 500 per kg range for different varieties, up 15-200 percent from 2020-21. The low- heat Bydagi chilli from Karnataka is going at Rs 500-550 per kg. High prices have hit exports and domestic demand is also subdued.

“The wholesale rate of Bydagi chilli is around Rs 560 per kg, which will make retail prices nearer to Rs 600 per kg. Other varieties are selling at Rs 340 per kg while the retail rate will be around Rs 400 per kg. As a result, retailers have cut down purchases by half,’’ said Shiyaz, a wholesale chilli merchant in Kochi.

Fall in production
Right from the middle of the year, chilli prices have been rising as production last year was over 20 percent short, according to the industry. Official figures say it is 9 percent short at 18.66 lakh tonnes. Cold storages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are staring at shrinking stock. With prices shooting up, the farmers went for sowing more area for the new crop.

"The harvest of the new crop from the main producing states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will go into full swing by January. So, till that time, prices are expected to hold at the current level. If there is intense rain in the next two months, harvest will be affected and prices may not come down. If the climate is good, prices could fall early next year," said Ravipati Peraiah, MD of Vijayakrishna Spice Farms.