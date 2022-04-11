HDFC Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 18.4% YoY to Rs. 9,692.8 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects HDFC Bank to report net profit at Rs. 9,692.8 crore up 18.4% year-on-year (down 6.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 13.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19,377.2 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 10.6% Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17,186.8 crore.

