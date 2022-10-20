HCLTech founder Shiv Nadar conferred with lifetime achievement award by USISPF

HCLTech founder Shiv Nadar was felicitated with USISPF Lifetime Achievement Award by the US - India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a non-profit organisation focused on building the strategic relationship between India and the United States.

Nadar was honoured for his contribution to the technology industry and his philanthropic initiatives focussed on enabling access to educational opportunities.

Under Nadar’s guidance, HCL has continued to grow amidst changing IT landscape for over 45 years and remains at the forefront of the technological revolution since 1976. Throughout his career, he has acknowledged that successful institution-building is dependent on forging result-oriented partnerships and creating new knowledge.

In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, Nadar has invested around $1.1 billion through the Shiv Nadar Foundation towards philanthropic initiatives, particularly in the area of education.

“I am humbled to be recognized for what has been a deeply enriching journey that I embarked upon 47 years ago when I established HCL. Today, HCLTech is amongst the top technology companies in the world that operates across various sectors. During my journey of building HCL, I realized that we also need to create leaders and innovators for tomorrow,” Nadar said on receiving the award.

He added, “With this belief and my mother’s encouragement, I started my philanthropic efforts through the Shiv Nadar Foundation. The educational institutions under the Foundation are focused on nurturing transformative leaders who can go on to positively impact many more lives. I hope that this award will inspire many young people to become entrepreneurs and also give back to the society.”

Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO of USISPF said “I am extremely grateful to Shiv Nadar & HCL Group for their deep commitment towards serving local communities and contributing to inclusive growth and social development in both US and India. Shiv is a true global statesman and his immense contributions in bringing the US and India closer together, and truly investing in the future of citizens of both countries is commendable.”