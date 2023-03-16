 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Having live data, being product-centric, culture of taking risk key ingredients for biz to succeed: Infosys report

Haripriya Suresh
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Organisations that are agile and product-centric, rather than process-centric, are able to win more in the market, says Infosys head of cloud infrastructure and security solutions Narsimha Rao Mannepalli

Image for representation

The momentum is shifting away from technology in value and humans bringing in scale for companies to technology being the scalability factor and humans bringing in value, according to Infosys' 2023 Digital Radar Report.

The report, which surveyed several business executives across the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China, and India, found that it was live data and a culture of risk-taking which helped companies stand out and deliver profitable growth.

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Head of Cloud Infrastructure and Security Solutions at Infosys, told Moneycontrol that said that while startups are using the power of technology to deliver a product or service, the real value is coming through the people.

According to him, there is a clear shift where the value of a business is being brought in by people, and it's technology that’s bringing in the scale. “In some sense, technology is no longer a differentiator, and businesses of all shapes and sizes have implemented digital in some shape and form. The effectiveness of that is to be questioned, but the real value now comes in how do we implement it,” he said.