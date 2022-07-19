Haryana Assembly Speaker accepts Congress MLA Surender Panwar's plea to withdraw resignation

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday accepted Congress MLA Surender Panwar’s plea to withdraw his resignation.

The Sonipat MLA, who recently claimed he was receiving threat calls, had sent his resignation to the Speaker last week.

He withdrew it on Monday after meeting Gupta.

According to a statement issued here, Panwar met the Speaker again this evening at the assembly secretariat and formally submitted an application withdrawing his resignation.

Gupta accepted the plea with immediate effect. According to the rules, any member of the House can withdraw his or her resignation before it is accepted by the Speaker.

Asked why he had resigned, Panwar told reporters on Monday that it was due to personal reasons.

He added that he was feeling pressured after his family also started receiving threats.