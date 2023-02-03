 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt spend will boost infra but concerns around public private partnership not addressed: Vinayak Chatterjee.

Rachita Prasad & Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 03, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

Vinayak said that the Budget met 7-8 items on his Budget wishlist and the current government has been consistent in its approach to growing the economy through capital investment.

The central government has emphasised capital expenditure in the economy but it still has not addressed the issues surrounding public-private partnerships in the country, which needs to be urgently looked into, said Vinayak Chatterjee, founder and managing trustee, The Infravision Foundation.

" I am not particularly optimistic (about the sucess of the PPP model in India) because I have not seen any, shall I say, strenuous or concerted attempt to address the ills of PPP, to address the issues that made PPP fall," Chatterjee said.

He added that while the Centre’s move to increase capital expenditure on infrastructure in 2023-24 is an encouraging move to drive India’s economy and will push the country’s gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) to be around 7.5-8 percent of GDP in the next financial year,

“Just a year after recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, if India's GFCF touches 7.5-8 percent in FY24, this is an encouraging sign for the country’s economy,” Chatterjee said.

