Vi board approves debt conversion to equity; govt to now hold 33.44% stake

Debt-ridden telecom company Vodafone Idea on February 7 said its board has approved the allotment of equity shares worth Rs 16,133 crore to the government. After the conversion, the government will own 1613 crore shares for Rs 10 each in the firm, which roughly translates into 33.44 percent stake.

The shares have been allocated to the government in lieu of conversion of interest dues arising from deferment of adjusted gross revenue and spectrum auction payments, the telco said in a regulatory filing.

The government cleared conversion of Rs 16,133 crore interest dues of Vodafone Idea into equity after receiving a firm commitment from Aditya Birla Group to run the company and bring necessary investment.

The move by the government, which comes after a wait of about a year, will make it the largest shareholder in the company. This also bestows confidence in the company’s sustainability. There are also reports that suggest promoters may infuse more money in the company now.

Moneycontrol News