    Vodafone revenue meets estimates, CEO says ‘we can do better’

    Service revenue gained 1.8%, the Newbury, England-based company said in a statement on Wednesday. That compared to the average 1.75% growth estimate from five analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

    Bloomberg
    February 01, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
    Vodafone Group Plc reported third-quarter service revenue of €9.52 billion ($10.4 billion), meeting the average analyst estimate.

    Service revenue gained 1.8%, the Newbury, England-based company said in a statement on Wednesday. That compared to the average 1.75% growth estimate from five analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

    “Although we’re continuing to target our financial guidance for the year, the recent decline in revenue in Europe shows we can do better,” said interim Chief Executive Officer Margherita Della Valle. “There is more to do and our focus is to provide a better service to our customers, become a simpler business and deliver growth.”