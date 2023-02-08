 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt does not interfere with or control social media intermediaries: MoS IT

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

He said that the government's objective is to ensure an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for citizens.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said "The government does not interfere or control social media intermediaries and also does not cast any fetters on freedom of expression on their users...."

The government neither controls social media intermediaries nor casts any fetters on the freedom of expression of their users, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that the IT Rules, 2021, cast specific obligations on the intermediaries that no intermediaries shall violate the rights accorded to citizens under the constitution.

"The government does not interfere or control social media intermediaries and also does not cast any fetters on freedom of expression on their users. The IT Rules, 2021, casts specific obligations on the intermediaries that no intermediaries shall not violate the rights accorded to citizens under the Constitution," the minister said.

