 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Govt approves Rs 357 crore for Foxconn under PLI for mobile phones

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST

This is the first time the government has cleared an incentive of a global company engaged in electronics manufacturing in the country.

(Image Courtesy: AFP)

The government has approved Rs 357.17 crore for Apple's vendor Foxconn India and Rs 58.29 crore for Dixon Technologies subsidiary Padget Electronics under the Production-Linked Incentive scheme for mobile phones.

This is the first time the government has cleared an incentive of a global company engaged in electronics manufacturing in the country.

"Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd is the first global company that has been approved under the target segment 'Mobile Phones' (in the category of invoice value of Rs 15,000 and above) to receive incentive under mobile manufacturing for the period 1 August 2021-31 March 2022 based on its incremental investments and sales figures.

"The incentive amount approved is Rs 357.17 crore," Niti Ayog said in a statement on Tuesday.

Foxconn India is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer with its headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei City.

As of September 2022, the PLI scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing  (LSEM) attracted investments of Rs 4,784 crore, and led to total production of Rs 2,03,952 crore, including exports of Rs 80,769 crore.