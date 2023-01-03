 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government's 2-factor authentication system 'Kavach' targeted in cyber attack: report

Aihik Sur
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

This is not the first time Kavach has been targeted with the intent to circumvent 2FA capabilities. Talos Intelligence discovered that SideCopy/Transparent Tribe targeted Kavach by deceiving government officials into installing malware that posed as an installer or updater for Kavach.

Representative Image

The cyber attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was one of the worst on government critical infrastructure, but it will not be the last.

Ongoing threat actor campaigns continue to target government infrastructure, with a recent study by the cybersecurity firm Secureonix finding that threat actors were targeting the government's email system, Kavach.

Although the Securonix Threat Research team was unable to confirm the identity of the attacker, they stated that this attack was similar to methods used by SideCopy, a threat actor attributed to Pakistan.

Kavach is a 2-factor authentication (2FA) system that the National Informatics Centre implemented last year to strengthen the government's email infrastructure. It has been made mandatory, and all government officials must use 2FA from Kavach to access their accounts.

A breach of this 2FA system would put key government officials' email accounts at risk.

Moneycontrol has reached out to the National Informatics Centre and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team for more information on how the government is dealing with the situation and whether data has been compromised as a result of the attacks. The article will be updated once a response is received.