Government seeks legal opinion to draft regulations on e-pharmacies' operations

The Ministry of chemicals and fertilisers has sought legal opinion to draft regulation to curb operations of e-pharmacies, CNBC TV-18 reported on March 23.

The government feels that e-pharmacies should not be allowed to sell medicines online as they fear data leaks and misuse of data via such pharmacies, the report said.

According to the report, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) issued show-cause notices to over 20 e-pharmacies. These e-pharmacies have sought time from the government to respond to the notices.

Moneycontrol News