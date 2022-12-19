Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, says looking forward 'to supporting India's G20 presidency'

Google parent Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai on December 19 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he expressed that he looks forward to "continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency."

Pichai, who is visiting India for the annual Google for India event, also assured his support for making an open and connected internet that works for all.

In a tweet, Pichai stated, "Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all."

Earlier today, the Google CEO also met telecommunications and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the event, where he stated that the world's biggest search engine is working on making text and voice internet search available in over 100 Indian languages.

During the event, he also added that the pace of technological change in the country has been extraordinary and Google is supporting small businesses and startups, investing in cybersecurity, providing education and skills training, and applying artificial intelligence (AI) in sectors like agriculture and healthcare.

In July 2020, Google had announced plans to invest $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years as the search giant looks to help accelerate adoption of digital services in the key overseas market.

''We're also supporting a new, multidisciplinary centre for responsible AI with IIT Madras,'' Pichai earlier today said.

