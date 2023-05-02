Go First insolvency | DGCA issues show-cause notice, matter is taken up with stakeholders: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Domestic budget carrier Go First on May 2 announced that it has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi.

The crisis-hit airline has cancelled all their scheduled flights for May 3 and 4 "without any prior intimation", the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, in an official statement said, "Go First has been faced with critical supply chain issues with regard to their engines. The GOI has been assisting the airline in every possible manner. The issue has also been taken up with the stakeholders involved."

He added that it is unfortunate that this operational bottleneck has dealt a blow to the airline’s financial position and that it is prudent for the judicial process to run its due course following the NCLT application.

