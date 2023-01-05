 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GMR to buy stake in gaming startup Fantasy Akhada: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

According to the report, Fantasy Akhada, endorsed by celebrity cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle will see some of its early backers, angel investors and others exit through this deal.

Fantasy gaming startup Fantasy Akhada is in talks with GMR Sports, a GMR Group entity, to sell a significant stake at a valuation of $160-175 million (Rs 1,300-1,400 crore), Mint reported on January 5.

The transaction is likely to be in tranches, with GMR likely to top up in the subsequent rounds, buying out some early backers, the report said quoting four people aware of the development.

“It is a mix of primary and a small secondary share sale, and some early investors are likely to sell,” one person aware of the development told Mint. “In subsequent rounds, the valuation will be doubled,” he added.

