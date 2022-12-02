 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global chip shortage: High lead times, import woes plague Indian space tech startups

Aihik Sur
Dec 02, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

According to Naga Bharat Daka, co-founder of Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, a free trade agreement with European Union supply chain players would benefit the space tech ecosystem.

The ongoing global chip shortage has had an impact on the Indian space tech startup ecosystem, with many of these players raising concerns about the long lead times for importing certain items such as chips, sensors, and other materials.

With Skyroot Aerospace launching India's first private rocket into space, and recently, Bengaluru's Pixxel and Hyderabad's Dhruva Space launching their satellites aboard ISRO's PSLV-C54, there has been a lot of activity in the Indian space tech ecosystem.

These longer lead times in importing items naturally contribute to a startup's delayed plans.

"For the last couple of years, the semiconductor industry has been a problem. Components that had a 16-week lead time or 10-week lead time are now at 40, 50- week lead times," Kshitij Khandelwal, co-founder and chief technology officer of Pixxel told Moneycontrol.

The start-up manufactures hyperspectral earth imaging satellites and analytical tools through which it aims to mine data and derive insights.

Khandelwal attributes the delays to the semiconductor industry's expected and actual demand drop during Covid. "The expected drop in demand was worse than the actual drop in demand. So the production was scaled down much further than it was supposed to," he added.